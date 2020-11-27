KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Fielding Cottages and Fielding Villas, Its Latest New-Home Communities in Madera, California

Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in a desirable Fresno-area location, priced from the $260,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Fielding Cottages and Fielding Villas, the homebuilder’s two new single-family home communities situated in the quaint city of Madera, California. Residents will enjoy the neighborhoods' convenient location just minutes away from Highways 99 and 180, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and the area’s major employment centers. The new communities are close to family friendly activities, including the 48-acre Madera Sunrise Rotary Sports Complex, which features sports fields, pedestrian and biking trails and picnic areas, Madera Municipal Golf Course, Forestiere Underground Gardens, Woodward Regional Park and Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Fielding Cottages and Villas are also just a short drive to Kings Canyon, Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.

The desirable ranch-style homes at both Fielding Cottages and Villas showcase attractive design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive master bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The communities offer unique single-story floor plans featuring up to five bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,100 square feet. The communities will also feature the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Fielding Cottages and Villas are convenient to Highways 99 and 180 for a quick commute to downtown Fresno and the area’s major employers. The new communities are also close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and family friendly outdoor recreation and just a short drive to three national parks and the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” said Chris Apostolopoulos, President and Regional General Manager of KB Home’s South Bay and South Valley division. “As with other KB Home communities, Fielding Cottages and Villas provide home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

Fielding Cottages and Villas sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $260,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

