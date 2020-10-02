Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in a prime Sacramento-area location affordably priced from the $460,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Granite Bluff, an affordably priced new-home community situated in a prime Rocklin location convenient to Interstate 80 for easy commuting to Sacramento. This community is also close to outdoor recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment and offers a rare opportunity to purchase a new home in the Rocklin Unified School District.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005015/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Granite Bluff, its latest new-home community in Rocklin, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Granite Bluff showcase desirable design characteristics like open floor plans with gourmet kitchens and great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet. Granite Bluff also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our Granite Bluff community is situated in a popular location near downtown Rocklin. The new neighborhood is also close to highly rated schools, Sierra College, employment centers and outdoor recreation, including Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, Lake Tahoe and the area’s many ski resorts,” said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “As with other KB Home communities, Granite Bluff offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Granite Bluff sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $460,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005015/en/