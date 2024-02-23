Quail Cove at Summerlin offers personalized, spacious, new homes and resort-style amenities, priced from the $470,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Quail Cove at Las Vegas’ highly desirable Summerlin master plan. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and balconies with scenic views. Quail Cove at Summerlin’s three-story homes offer up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Homeowners will appreciate the premier location in Summerlin West’s new Kestrel Commons Village as well as the master plan’s resort-style amenities, which include parks, swimming pools, community centers, children’s playgrounds and walking and running paths as well as sport courts and fields. Additionally, Quail Cove is walking distance to Summerlin West’s future urban core and planned 100-acre plus Grand Park, a vibrant town center with shopping, dining and entertainment, which are all easily accessible from the trails and parks adjacent to Kestrel Commons Village.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Las Vegas-area homebuyers spacious new homes at Summerlin, one of Las Vegas’ premier master-planned communities,” said Aaron Hirschi, President of KB Home’s Las Vegas division. “Quail Cove is situated within Summerlin West’s new Kestrel Commons Village, which is adjacent to the planned urban core. Our new homeowners will have access to all of the master plan’s resort-style amenities, including parks, swimming pools, community centers, children’s playgrounds and walking and running paths as well as sport courts and fields. The new neighborhood is also convenient to world-class shopping and dining plus numerous outdoor recreation opportunities. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Quail Cove at Summerlin features a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated at the corner of Kindle Rise Way and Desert Foothills Drive, providing easy access to Interstate 15, Interstate 215, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. The new neighborhood is also convenient to Downtown Summerlin and Red Rock® Casino Resort & Spa for prime shopping, dining and entertainment. Quail Cove at Summerlin is just a short drive or bike ride to outdoor recreation at Red Rock Canyon and Lone Mountain Regional Park as well as top-rated golf courses.

The Quail Cove at Summerlin sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $470,000s.

