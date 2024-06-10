Sagecrest offers personalized, spacious, new homes with planned on-site amenities and near local schools and outdoor recreation, priced from the $230,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sagecrest, a new-home community in Conroe. These new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Planned community amenities include a park and playground. Sagecrest is also zoned for Willis Independent School District.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610341029/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in Conroe, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Houston area spacious new one- and two-story homes in desirable Conroe,” said Brett Dietz, President of KB Home’s Houston division. “Sagecrest is zoned for Willis ISD, and families will appreciate the community’s convenient location near shopping, dining and outdoor recreation. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Sagecrest is situated in a commuter-friendly location off Teas Nursery Road that provides easy access to Interstate 45 for a quick commute to major employment centers in Conroe, The Woodlands and downtown Houston. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation at Candy Cane Park, 3 Palms Action Sports Park and Lake Conroe, which offers year-round fishing and boating. Nearby shopping, dining and entertainment options are also available at Outlets at Conroe, Conroe Marketplace and 336 Marketplace.

The Sagecrest sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $230,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610341029/en/