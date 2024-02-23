Revere at Johnstown offers personalized, spacious, new homes, beautiful mountain views and planned family friendly amenities, priced from the mid $400,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Revere at Johnstown, in desirable Johnstown, Colorado. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Revere at Johnstown’s one- and two-story homes offer up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate the beautiful mountain views and the planned family friendly amenities, which include a park, children’s playground, open space and picnic areas.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Northern Colorado homebuyers spacious new homes in a prime Johnstown, Colorado location,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “Revere at Johnstown will host a number of planned amenities, including a park, open space and picnic areas as well as a children’s playground. Our new homeowners will also appreciate the community’s stunning mountain views and proximity to outdoor recreation. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Revere at Johnstown features a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated at the corner of East County Road 14 and High Plains Boulevard close to Highway 34, Highway 287 and Interstate 25 providing easy access to the major employment centers in Denver and Northern Colorado. The new neighborhood is also convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Johnstown Plaza, The Marketplace at Centerra, Harmony Commons, historic downtown Johnstown and the future 74,000 square-foot Buc-ee’s convenience store. Revere at Johnstown is just a short drive to outdoor recreation at Bella Ridge Golf Course and Rocky Mountain National Park, which offers camping, hiking, biking, backpacking, rock climbing and wildlife viewing. Plus, homeowners will appreciate the proximity to Colorado’s world-class ski resorts.

The Revere at Johnstown sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first national builder to make a broad commitment to building ENERGY STAR® certified homes, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet, and KB Home has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

