Oakcrest offers personalized, new homes close to parks and top-rated schools, priced from the $1.2M

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Oakcrest, its latest new-home community in La Verne, California. The desirable two-story homes at Oakcrest are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate that Oakcrest is zoned for the highly rated Bonita Unified School District.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer San Gabriel Valley homebuyers spacious, new, two-story homes in desirable La Verne, California,” said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home’s Los Angeles and Ventura Counties division. “The new community is zoned for the highly rated Bonita Unified School District and just minutes from several popular parks, including La Verne Sports Park and Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, which features camping, hiking, biking, horseback riding, boating, swimming and fishing. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Oakcrest is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located on the corner of Amherst Street and Melody Street near Interstate 210, providing easy access to both Los Angeles and Orange County’s major employers. Oakcrest is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at La Verne Town Center and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Angeles National Forest, California Botanical Garden and Marshall Canyon Golf Course. Homeowners will also appreciate the close proximity to the University of La Verne and California State Polytechnic University, Pomona as well popular family friendly venues, including Raging Waters® and Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology.

The Oakcrest sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $1.2M.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first national builder to make a broad commitment to building ENERGY STAR® certified homes, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet, and KB Home has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

