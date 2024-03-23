Prospect Gardens offers personalized, spacious homes with several planned onsite amenities and walking distance to schools.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Prospect Gardens, its latest new-home community in Santee, California. These new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate Prospect Gardens' proximity to schools as well as the planned on-site amenities, which include a park and children’s playground.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer our homebuyers spacious new homes just minutes to downtown Santee and a short drive to downtown San Diego,” said Steve Ruffner, President of KB Home’s Coastal division. “Homeowners will appreciate the planned onsite amenities, which include a park and children’s playground as well as being walking distance to schools. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Prospect Gardens is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located at the corner of Marrokal Lane and Harwood Street, north of Prospect Avenue and close to Highways 52 and 125 as well as the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System®’s Santee Trolley Station, providing easy access to the area’s major job centers and San Diego International Airport. The new neighborhood is also near San Diego State University, University of San Diego and Grossmont College. Residents will enjoy Prospect Gardens’ proximity to outdoor recreation and attractions, including world-famous beaches, the San Diego Zoo and vibrant Gaslamp Quarter, which features world-class shopping, dining and entertainment.

Prospect Gardens’ sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from $1.2 million.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

