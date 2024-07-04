Farmlore Reserve offers personalized, spacious, new homes with planned resort-style community amenities, priced from the low $500,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Farmlore Reserve, in a premier new master plan located in Brighton, Colorado. The new homes at Farmlore Reserve are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The one- and two-story floor plans offer up to seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703826354/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community, Farmlore Reserve, in a premier new master plan located in Brighton, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)

Homeowners will appreciate Farmlore Reserve’s planned resort-style amenities, which include a recreation center, outdoor pool, four 3-acre parks, sports fields and courts, over 11 miles of biking and walking trails, and an on-site elementary school. The entire neighborhood will eventually be surrounded by green space and connected to the planned neighboring 65-acre Prairie Lakes Regional Park. Additionally, at the heart of the new master plan is a 10,000-square-foot fully restored barn, which offers lofty spaces open to the outdoors and serves as a hub for community gatherings.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Denver-area homebuyers a new collection of spacious floor plans in Brighton, Colorado’s highly desirable Farmlore master plan,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “Farmlore Reserve buyers will appreciate the planned resort-style amenities, which include a recreation center, pool, parks, sports fields, biking and walking trails, an on-site school and community barn for neighborhood gatherings. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Farmlore Reserve is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located on the south side of Brighton, just south of East 144th Avenue at the corner of Farmlore Drive and Orchard Street, providing easy access to Interstate 76, E-470, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Farmlore Reserve is minutes to the popular 365-acre Prairie Center Shopping Center, which is home to 60 stores and restaurants, including The Home Depot® and Super Target. The new community is also close to outdoor recreation at Barr Lake State Park, which features hiking, birdwatching, boating, fishing and picnicking, and near three popular golf courses, including Buffalo Run, Todd Creek and Riverdale.

The Farmlore Reserve sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $500,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703826354/en/