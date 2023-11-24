Official KB HOME press release

Upton offers personalized, spacious, new homes close to family friendly parks and world-class resorts, priced from the mid $400,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Upton, a new community in a prime southwest Las Vegas location. The new homes at Upton are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231124196919/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer area homebuyers spacious, new homes in a desirable southwest Las Vegas location,” said Aaron Hirschi, President of KB Home’s Las Vegas division. “Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to family friendly parks, which feature trails, picnic areas, and sports fields and courts. Upton is also just a short drive to several world-class resorts, including Durango Casino & Resort and Red Rock® Casino Resort & Spa. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Our homes are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Upton is situated on West Sunset Road just off Interstate 215, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, Harry Reid International Airport and the area’s major employment centers. The new community is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at The Uncommons and The Bend, and minutes away from top-rated golf courses and Red Rock Canyon, which offers hiking, biking, rock climbing and camping.

The Upton sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first national builder to make a broad commitment to building ENERGY STAR® certified homes, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet, and KB Home has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231124196919/en/