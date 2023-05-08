Cove at Westover Hills offers personalized, spacious, new homes in desirable location adjacent to SeaWorld® San Antonio, priced from the $260,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cove at Westover Hills, its latest, new, single-family home community in San Antonio. The new homes at Cove at Westover Hills are designed for the way people live today, with attractive design features like modern kitchens with walk-in pantries, large bedroom suites with expansive closets, and upstairs laundry rooms. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. Planned community amenities will include a children’s playground.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005158/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in popular Northwest San Antonio area. (Photo: Business Wire)

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in west San Antonio spacious new homes in a popular location that live bigger for less,” said Jeff Ferguson, President of KB Home’s San Antonio division. “Families will appreciate the close proximity to SeaWorld San Antonio and a variety of outdoor recreation, including hiking trails and camping. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Cove at Westover Hills is situated in a convenient location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Located off Oak Creek, the community provides easy access to Loop 104, Loop 410 and Highway 151 for a short commute to JBSA-Lackland and Northwest Vista College. Cove at Westover Hills is steps to SeaWorld San Antonio, while the nearby Government Canyon State Natural Area offers a variety of outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, camping and wildlife observation.

The Cove at Westover Hills sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $260,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to commit to build every home to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005158/en/