Argento at Citrine offers personalized, spacious, new homes in the sought-after Orangecrest neighborhood and close to highly rated schools, priced from the $630,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Argento at Citrine, in Riverside, California’s highly desirable Orangecrest neighborhood. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Argento at Citrine’s single-story homes offer up to four bedrooms and two baths. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to highly rated schools and the planned community park, which will include open space, walking paths and a children’s playground.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Southern California homebuyers spacious new homes in a prime Riverside County location,” said Erick Montano, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “Argento at Citrine is situated in Orangecrest, a highly desirable neighborhood with award winning schools. Our new community will also feature planned family friendly amenities, including a park, open space, walking paths and a children’s playground. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Argento at Citrine is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated at the corner of Lurin Avenue and Storksbill Way, providing easy access to Interstate 215, Highway 91, Highway 60 and Riverside County’s major employment centers, including March Air Force Base, University of California, Riverside and Riverside City College. Argento at Citrine is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment in historic downtown Riverside. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation, including the UC Riverside Botanical Gardens and Box Spring Mountain Reserve, which offers hiking and bird watching.

The Argento at Citrine sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $630,000s.

About KB Home

