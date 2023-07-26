Spanish Trails Villas offers personalized, spacious, new homes near outdoor recreation and minutes to Loop 410 and major area employers, priced from the $210,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Spanish Trails Villas, its latest new-home community in San Antonio. These affordable, new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Future community amenities will include a park and playground. Spanish Trails Villas is also near the 600-acre Southside Lions Park, which offers lakeside trails, a tennis court, pool and sports field.

KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in Southeast San Antonio.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“Spanish Trails Villas offers easy access to major highways and features new homes that live bigger for less,” said Jeff Ferguson, President of KB Home’s San Antonio division. “Families will appreciate the community’s desirable, convenient location near Southside Lions Park and San Antonio River Walk for a variety of outdoor recreation, shopping and dining. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Spanish Trails Villas is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Near Loop 410, the community also provides easy access to Interstates 10 and 37 and is a short drive to major area employers, including H-E-B® Distribution Center and HOLT® CAT®. The community is zoned for East Central Independent School District and is less than two miles to Sinclair Elementary School.

The Spanish Trails Villas sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $210,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to commit to build every home to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

