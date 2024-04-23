Heartland offers personalized, spacious, new homes in a popular master-planned community with an abundance of amenities and near highly acclaimed schools, priced from the mid $200,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Heartland, its latest new-home community in Heartland, Texas. These new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Heartland is zoned for highly acclaimed Crandall Independent School District. Community amenities include a junior Olympic-sized pool, 5,000-square-foot community center and over 400 acres of parks, picnic areas, walking and biking trails.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Dallas area spacious new one- and two-story homes in a beautiful master-planned community,” said Marcia Dillon, President of KB Home’s Dallas/Fort Worth division. “Families will appreciate the community’s amenities, including walking trails, sports fields, a swimming pool, community center and large lake with fishing pier. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Heartland is situated in a desirable location in east Dallas that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Located off 741, the neighborhood provides easy access to I-20 for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options and is a short commute to employment centers in the greater Dallas area.

The Heartland sales office and model home are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $200,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com

