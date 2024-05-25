Prospect Park offers personalized, spacious townhomes with several planned on-site amenities and walking distance to schools, affordably priced from the low $800,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Prospect Park, its latest townhome community in desirable Santee, California. These new townhomes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and driveways for additional parking. The community’s three-story floor plans feature four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The first floors of these new homes showcase versatile Flex Space that can be used as a bedroom or home office. Homeowners will appreciate Prospect Park’s proximity to schools as well as its planned on-site amenities, which include a park with a children’s playground.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to design choices to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer area homebuyers spacious new townhomes minutes to downtown Santee and a short drive to downtown San Diego,” said Steve Ruffner, President of KB Home’s Coastal division. “Homeowners will appreciate the unique features of these townhomes, like downstairs bedrooms and driveways for additional parking. Prospect Park is also within walking distance of schools and features planned community amenities, including a park with a children’s playground. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Prospect Park is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located just north of Prospect Avenue at the corner of Marrokal Lane and Harwood Street, close to Highway 52, Highway 125 and San Diego Metropolitan Transit System® Trolley’s Santee Station, providing easy access to the area’s major job centers and San Diego International Airport. The new neighborhood is near San Diego State University, University of San Diego and Grossmont College. Residents will also enjoy Prospect Park’s proximity to outdoor recreation and attractions, including world-famous beaches, the San Diego Zoo and vibrant Gaslamp Quarter, which features world-class shopping, dining and entertainment.

Prospect Park’s sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from low $800,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

