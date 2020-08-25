Homebuilder’s Central Florida–area community offers personalized, new homes in a commuter-friendly location priced from the $250,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Landings at Riverbend, a new single-family home community in a commuter-friendly location in Sanford. The distinguished collection of one- and two-story homes can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and budget.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005311/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Landings at Riverbend, its latest new-home community in Sanford, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Landings at Riverbend showcase desirable design characteristics like open kitchens overlooking spacious great rooms, master bedrooms with large walk-in closets, and expansive lofts. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,500 square feet. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to historic Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, and shopping and dining options at Seminole Towne Center and downtown Sanford.

“Landings at Riverbend’s convenient location provides easy access to Interstate 4 and Highways 46 and 414, which offer short commutes to area employers, including Sanford International Airport, Verizon, Deloitte, AAA® and AdventHealth,” said Fred Wyborski, President of KB Home’s Orlando division. “As with other KB Home communities, Landings at Riverbend provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Landings at Riverbend sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $250,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005311/en/