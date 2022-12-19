Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KB Home
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBH   US48666K1097

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:10 2022-12-19 pm EST
31.82 USD   -1.07%
11:46aKB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Legend Heights, a New-home Community in New Braunfels, Texas
BU
09:29aKB Home Named to The Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250 List
AQ
09:29aKB Home Announces the Grand Opening of the Terraces, a New Townhome Community in Lemon Grove, California
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Legend Heights, a New-home Community in New Braunfels, Texas

12/19/2022 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Homebuilder offers personalized new homes in the San Antonio area, affordably priced from the $270,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Legend Heights, a new, single-family home community in New Braunfels. Legend Heights’ commuter-friendly location provides easy access to San Marcos, Seguin and San Antonio, and is convenient to major employers, including the Walmart Distribution Center and Sysco. Residents will enjoy nearby recreation destinations, including Schlitterbahn, Landa Park, the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, Canyon Lake and Birdee’s Golf Center & Driving Range.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005600/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Legend Heights, a new-home community in New Braunfels, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Legend Heights, a new-home community in New Braunfels, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Legend Heights showcase popular design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and spacious lofts. The one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,800 square feet. Legend Heights will offer an abundance of community amenities, including a children’s playground, picnic pavilion, pool and walking trails. The community is zoned for New Braunfels Independent School District and minutes to Klein Road Elementary School, New Braunfels Middle School and the proposed Long Creek High School.

“Legend Heights offers a tranquil setting in New Braunfels, and the community is just minutes away from major employment centers and a variety of outdoor recreation destinations,” said Jeffrey Ferguson, President of KB Home’s San Antonio division. “As with other KB Home communities, Legend Heights provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans and exterior styles, to design choices and where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Legend Heights sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $270,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KB HOME
11:46aKB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Legend Heights, a New-home Community in New Brau..
BU
09:29aKB Home Named to The Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250 List
AQ
09:29aKB Home Announces the Grand Opening of the Terraces, a New Townhome Community in Lemon ..
AQ
12/16KB Home Named to The Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250 List
BU
12/16KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Terraces, a New Townhome Community in Lemon ..
BU
12/14KB Home to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on January 11, 2023
BU
12/12KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Enclave at Bear Creek, a New-Home Community in K..
AQ
12/09KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Terrain Oak Valley, a New-Home Community Situate..
BU
12/09KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Terrain Oak Valley
CI
12/09KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Enclave at Bear Creek, a New-Home Community in K..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KB HOME
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 949 M - -
Net income 2022 850 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,38x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 2 752 M 2 752 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 244
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart KB HOME
Duration : Period :
KB Home Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 32,16 $
Average target price 36,91 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Bridleman Senior Vice President-Sustainability & Technology
Robert V. McGibney Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa B. Lora Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KB HOME-28.10%2 752
D.R. HORTON, INC.-17.58%30 796
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.63%15 370
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.68%11 761
PULTEGROUP, INC.-19.00%10 548
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.71%5 800