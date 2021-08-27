KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Mountain Enclave, a New-home Community in a Prime Central Tucson Location

Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes close to the University of Arizona, priced from the low $300,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Mountain Enclave, a new community of affordably priced, single-family homes in a prime central Tucson location. Mountain Enclave is situated just south of East Prince Road and west of North Mountain Avenue, only three miles from the University of Arizona and Banner – University Medical Center. The new community will provide residents with a live/work/play lifestyle because of its proximity to downtown Tucson, the area’s major employment centers, parks, Mountain Avenue Bikeway and “The Loop” walking and biking trail as well as popular shopping, dining and entertainment.

The single-family homes at Mountain Enclave showcase popular design characteristics like beautiful kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,700 square feet.

“Mountain Enclave is a new community of affordably priced homes in a popular central Tucson location that is close to the University of Arizona, downtown Tucson and the area’s major employers,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “As with other KB Home communities, Mountain Enclave provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Mountain Enclave sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

