Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in Petaluma, California, priced from the low $800,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, an enclave of new, single-family homes in a prime San Francisco Bay Area location. The new community is situated in the city of Petaluma off Petaluma Boulevard South and US-101, just 35 miles north of San Francisco, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers and attractions. Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights is positioned on a beautiful hillside overlooking the Sonoma Valley and only a short drive to California wine country. The new community is also just minutes away from historic downtown Petaluma, which features a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station and popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Residents will enjoy the community’s amenities, which include a recreation center, several parks and hiking trails as well as a basketball court and children’s playground.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights, a new community in a prime San Francisco Bay Area location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes showcase desirable design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and second-story patios available for some homes. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 3,300 square feet. The community will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights community, situated in a prime North Bay location, is a unique enclave of new homes that feature modern architecture and spectacular views of the surrounding area,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley divisions. “The community is just minutes to historic downtown Petaluma, which has a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment, and a short drive to downtown San Francisco as well as the Sonoma and Napa wine regions. As with other KB Home communities, Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Sterling Hills at Quarry Heights sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $800,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com

