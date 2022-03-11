KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Enclaves at Desert Oasis, a New-Home Community in Surprise, Arizona

Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in a popular master plan, priced from the $390,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Enclaves at Desert Oasis, a new, single-family home community in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 179th Avenue and West Patton Road just north of U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303, these new homes are situated in the popular master plan of Desert Oasis. The community is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. Homeowners will also enjoy easy access to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park as well as sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium.

The new homes at The Enclaves at Desert Oasis showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large backyards. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,600 square feet. Homebuyers will enjoy the master plan’s stunning mountain and desert views as well as its great amenities, which include a pool, park, volleyball court, walking trails and on-site K–8 school.

“Our new homes at The Enclaves at Desert Oasis are situated in a popular master plan in Surprise, Arizona, and convenient to U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303. The new community features family friendly amenities and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “As with other KB Home communities, The Enclaves at Desert Oasis will offer home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Enclaves at Desert Oasis sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins in the $390,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

