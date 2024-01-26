Lexington, Fairfax and Hayworth at The Grove offer personalized, spacious, new homes and family friendly amenities close to highly ranked schools, priced from the mid $500,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Lexington, Fairfax and Hayworth at The Grove in highly desirable Elk Grove, California. The new homes at Lexington, Fairfax and Hayworth at The Grove are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The two-story homes at Lexington at The Grove offer up to four bedrooms and three baths, while the one- and two-story homes at both Fairfax and Hayworth at The Grove offer up to six bedrooms and four baths. Homeowners will appreciate The Grove’s planned amenities, which include parks, children’s playgrounds, picnic areas and sports courts. The new master plan is also zoned for the highly ranked Elk Grove Unified School District and will offer a future on-site elementary school.

KB Home's Lexington at The Grove in highly desirable Elk Grove, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to open three new communities at The Grove, our beautiful, new, Elk Grove master plan zoned for the highly ranked Elk Grove School District,” said Nam Joe, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “Lexington, Fairfax and Hayworth at The Grove homeowners will appreciate the planned amenities, which include parks, children’s playgrounds, picnic areas, sports courts and an on-site elementary school. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Lexington, Fairfax and Hayworth at The Grove are situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new communities are located between Highway 99 and Interstate 5 just south of Whitelock Parkway, providing easy access to the Sacramento area’s major employment centers and Sacramento International Airport. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Elk Grove Aquatics Center, Emerald Lakes Golf Course and Elk Grove Regional Park, which includes walking trails, sports fields, picnic areas, a swim center, fishing lake and dog park.

The Lexington, Fairfax and Hayworth at The Grove sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $500,000s, low $600,000s and mid $600,000s, respectively.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first national builder to make a broad commitment to building ENERGY STAR® certified homes, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet, and KB Home has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

