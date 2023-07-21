Turnberry and Turnberry Villas offer personalized, new homes close to schools, parks and family friendly recreation, priced from the mid $400,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities in the highly desirable Turnberry master plan in Commerce City, Colorado. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. KB Home’s one- and two-story homes at Turnberry offer up to seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, while the two-story paired homes at Turnberry Villas feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate being within walking distance of Turnberry Elementary School and family friendly recreation, including the 108,000-square-foot Bison Ridge Recreation Center and Turnberry Park.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Denver-area homebuyers spacious new homes in the Turnberry master plan that are close to desirable schools and live bigger for less,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “Homeowners will appreciate being within walking distance of the 108,000-square-foot Bison Ridge Recreation Center, which features an indoor pool, gym, walking trails and pickleball courts, and Turnberry Park, a 9.5-acre community park inspired by the children’s book, ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar.’ At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

The new communities are situated at the corner of East 110th Drive and Wheeling Court near Interstate 76 and E470, providing easy access to downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new communities are close to shopping, dining and family friendly activities at nearby Prairie Center Shopping Center and just a short drive to hiking, bird-watching, boating and fishing at Barr Lake.

The sales office and model homes for both communities are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.

