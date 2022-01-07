Log in
    KBH   US48666K1097

KB HOME

(KBH)
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Williams Pointe, a New-Home Community in Seffner, Florida

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
Homebuilder’s latest community offers personalized, new homes in Hillsborough County, priced from the $350,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Williams Pointe, a new, single-family home community in Seffner. Williams Pointe is conveniently located near I-4, I-75, US-92 and US-301, for an easy commute to downtown Tampa and Brandon. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Westfield Brandon for shopping, dining and entertainment. Williams Pointe is also just a short drive to Seminole Hard Rock® Hotel & Casino and close to Eureka Springs Conservation Park, which features gardens with tropical plants, flowers and boardwalks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005013/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Williams Pointe, a new-home community in Seffner, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Williams Pointe, a new-home community in Seffner, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Williams Pointe showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking great rooms, expansive suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. The community offers large homesites and features one- and two-story floor plans with up to six bedrooms and three baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 3,000 square feet.

“Williams Pointe offers large homesites, no CDD fees and a commuter-friendly location convenient to major highways,” said Doug Guy, President of KB Home’s Tampa division. “As with other KB Home communities, Williams Pointe provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Williams Pointe sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $350,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2022
