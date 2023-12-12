Official KB HOME press release

Homebuilder’s new East and West Valley Phoenix Design Studios offer convenient access to a one-of-a-kind experience where customers can get both expert advice and the opportunity to personalize their new home.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new Phoenix-area Design Studios, providing even more convenience for customers. These retail-like showrooms offer a one-of-a-kind experience where homebuyers can get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices to personalize their new home. At the new East and West Valley Design Studios, buyers can explore a variety of design choices, from flooring and countertops to cabinetry, lighting and appliances, plus energy- and water-efficient products, healthy home features and home automation technologies. They will also learn about the many no-cost design options that are included in every new KB home from some of the most trusted brands, such as Whirlpool®, Kohler®, Moen®, Shaw®, Generation Lighting, Sherwin-Williams® and Daltile®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212570294/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of two new Phoenix-area Design Studios, providing even more convenience for customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

At the KB Home Design Studio, every homebuyer is assigned a personal design consultant, who will expertly guide them through the entire design experience and help them make decisions that fit their style and budget. KB homebuyers will discover new ways to get inspired through immersive interactive displays and online design technologies. They will also have the opportunity to see and feel their selections firsthand.

“With our new convenient locations, expansive selection of design choices and dynamic interactive features, the new KB Home Design Studios will enhance our customer’s homebuying experience, making it even more engaging and fun,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “Additionally, our dedicated team will guide each homebuyer through the entire design process and help them personalize their new home to reflect their unique style and creative vision.”

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Our homes are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

KB Home’s East Valley Design Studio is situated off Loop 202 at 335 East Germann Road, Suite 180 in Gilbert, and the homebuilder’s West Valley Design Studio is located just off Interstate 10 at 15150 West Park Place, Suite 109 in Goodyear. The Design Studios are open for live video and private in-person appointments with a personal design consultant.

For more information about KB Home’s Phoenix-area new-home communities and Design Studios, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit https://www.kbhome.com/new-homes-phoenix.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first national builder to make a broad commitment to building ENERGY STAR® certified homes, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet, and KB Home has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212570294/en/