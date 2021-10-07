Log in
    KBH   US48666K1097

KB HOME

(KBH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

KB Home : Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend

10/07/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
The board of directors of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 11, 2021.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 820 M - -
Net income 2021 551 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,65x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 3 416 M 3 416 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 776
Free-Float 82,5%
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 39,06 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Bridleman Senior Vice President-Sustainability & Technology
Matthew Mandino Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Robert McGibney Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KB HOME16.53%3 416
D.R. HORTON, INC.20.37%29 802
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.9.69%13 920
PULTEGROUP, INC.7.91%12 195
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER113.95%11 652
PERSIMMON PLC-9.14%10 870