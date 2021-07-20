KB Home : Demonstrates Continued Leadership in Healthier Home Living, Launching Its Latest Advancement in Indoor Air Quality

Homebuilder to include MERV-13 rated air filters, one of the highest rated residential filters on the market, at every new community

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, continues to demonstrate leadership in offering healthier home living. Effective immediately, KB Home will include MERV-13 rated air filters at all of its new communities. MERV-13 rated air filters are one of the highest rated residential air filters on the market, and are designed to remove dust, pollen, mold and certain bacteria and viruses for better air quality compared to lower-rated air filters. These filters exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® requirements and are a higher standard than those available from most other homebuilders.

“We know that improved indoor air quality matters more than ever to our homebuyers, and we are committed to offering the latest advancements in healthier home living,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Constructing healthier homes has been a key priority for us for many years. Adopting the latest in air filtration technology at every new KB Home community demonstrates our continued leadership in supporting the health and well-being of our homeowners.”

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified, which allows the homebuilder to deliver homes with a superior set of health-related benefits compared to homes without this certification. Benefits include:

Improved indoor air quality : Every KB home incorporates high-performance ventilation that regularly introduces fresh outdoor air and helps to reduce indoor air pollutants. MERV-13 rated filters capture 90% of airborne particles as small as 1.0 micron and are designed to remove dust, pollen, mold and certain bacteria and viruses for enhanced indoor air quality.

: Every KB home incorporates high-performance ventilation that regularly introduces fresh outdoor air and helps to reduce indoor air pollutants. MERV-13 rated filters capture 90% of airborne particles as small as 1.0 micron and are designed to remove dust, pollen, mold and certain bacteria and viruses for enhanced indoor air quality. Elevated level of comfort : All KB homes include a high-efficiency heating and cooling system designed to provide better comfort in every room through every season. The homebuilder also features smartphone-controllable ecobee3 ® lite smart thermostats, which can learn homeowner patterns and help them save money on electric bills each year.

: All KB homes include a high-efficiency heating and cooling system designed to provide better comfort in every room through every season. The homebuilder also features smartphone-controllable ecobee3 lite smart thermostats, which can learn homeowner patterns and help them save money on electric bills each year. Enhanced pollutant and moisture control : Every KB home is built with comprehensive air sealing to help reduce drafts, moisture, dust and pollen.

: Every KB home is built with comprehensive air sealing to help reduce drafts, moisture, dust and pollen. Reduced spread of germs : Every KB home features Kwikset ® interior door hardware with Microban ® 24/7 antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of microbes, such as bacteria, mold and mildew, on product surfaces. Additional upgrades like Moen ® touchless faucets as well as voice-activated light switches and Whirlpool ® smart appliances further help reduce the spread of germs.

: Every KB home features Kwikset interior door hardware with Microban 24/7 antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of microbes, such as bacteria, mold and mildew, on product surfaces. Additional upgrades like Moen touchless faucets as well as voice-activated light switches and Whirlpool smart appliances further help reduce the spread of germs. Eco-friendly features for healthier interiors: KB Home uses environmentally conscious products like Shaw® flooring, Sherwin-Williams® paint and quality cabinetry that have fewer harsh chemicals.

KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified and has built over 150,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes since 2000, more than any other builder. The homebuilder goes beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards. ENERGY STAR certified homes are, on average, up to 20% more efficient than homes built to code, and yet fewer than one in 10 new homes in America meet this rigorous performance standard. Additionally, all ENERGY STAR certified KB homes are built with high-performance ventilation systems that help create a healthier indoor environment.

KB Home is the only national builder to have earned awards under all of EPA’s homebuilder programs, including ENERGY STAR, WaterSense®, which establishes water efficiency standards, and Indoor airPLUS, which focuses on indoor air quality. In 2020, KB Home joined the Well Living Lab Alliance, a collaboration between Delos® and Mayo Clinic that is exclusively focused on researching how indoor environments can improve human health and well-being. The company’s sustainability leadership was recognized by Newsweek®, with the company being the only homebuilder named to the national publication’s prestigious 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

