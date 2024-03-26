The recognition comes as the national homebuilder reaches the milestone of over 188,000 ENERGY STAR certified new homes built, more than any other U.S. builder.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has been named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winner for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). KB Home has built over 188,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes, more than any other homebuilder in the nation. These high-performance, energy-saving homes are estimated to have cumulatively reduced utility bills for their homeowners by $1.1 billion and the generation of CO 2 emissions by 6.9 billion pounds, the equivalent of removing over 674,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

The Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies.

“We are proud to again be recognized by the EPA for our continued commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. KB Home was the first national homebuilder to make a broad commitment to building ENERGY STAR certified homes, and we have built over 188,000 high-performance ENERGY STAR certified new homes since 2000, more than any other builder in the nation,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This award underscores our focus on building highly energy-efficient new homes at an affordable price that are designed to lower the total cost of homeownership through potential monthly utility savings while also reducing their environmental impact.”

KB Home is the #1 energy-efficient national homebuilder, with one of the lowest publicly reported national average home energy rating score among large production homebuilders. The company is the only national builder to have earned awards under all of EPA’s homebuilder programs, including ENERGY STAR, which establishes energy-efficiency standards, WaterSense®, which outlines water-efficiency standards, and Indoor airPLUS, which focuses on indoor air quality. Additionally, KB Home was named to Newsweek®’s 2024 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction four years in a row, Fortune’s 2023 Change the World list, the first and only homebuilder to be recognized, as well as USA Today’s 2023 List of America’s Climate Leaders.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

