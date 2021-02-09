Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KB Home    KBH

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KB Home : Forbes Names KB Home One of America's Best Employers

02/09/2021 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Homebuilder’s dedicated focus on leading employment practices earns company a place on 2021 list.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has been named to Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, the only national homebuilder to receive this distinction. This recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Forbes’ website.

“We’re honored to be named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers in recognition of our comprehensive approach to cultivating a workplace that is focused on the growth and development of our employees,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be the only national homebuilder to make this distinguished list. This distinction is testament to our supportive and inclusive culture that has been a core part of our business for over 60 years. At KB Home, we appreciate and value our employees’ dedication and passion for advancing our vision to be the most customer-obsessed homebuilder in the world.”

Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers has been published in partnership with Statista, a market research company, since 2015. The list identifies companies liked best by employees based on an anonymous survey of 50,000 Americans. Respondents are asked detailed questions about the working conditions of their company and how likely they are to recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to ten. The final list ranks a total of 1,000 companies: 500 large (over 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize (1,000 to 5,000 employees).

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KB HOME
10:01aKB HOME : Forbes Names KB Home One of America's Best Employers
BU
01:59aKB HOME : Seaport Global Downgrades KB Home to Neutral From Buy
MT
01:23aKB HOME : Wedbush Adjusts KB Home's Price Target to $53 From $44, Keeps Outperfo..
MT
02/05KB HOME : Announces the Grand Opening of Montara at Sycamore Hills, a New-Home C..
BU
02/03KB HOME : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28KB HOME : Announces the Grand Opening of Deer Run Meadows, a New-Home Community ..
BU
01/26KB HOME : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/25KB HOME : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of I..
AQ
01/25KB HOME : Elects Jodeen A. Kozlak to Its Board of Directors
BU
01/22KB HOME : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 883 M - -
Net income 2021 507 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,39x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 4 131 M 4 131 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 776
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart KB HOME
Duration : Period :
KB Home Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,55 $
Last Close Price 45,08 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Bridleman Senior Vice President-Sustainability & Technology
Matthew Mandino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa B. Lora Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KB HOME34.49%4 131
D.R. HORTON, INC.16.11%30 173
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.4.93%19 997
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.31%13 683
PULTEGROUP, INC.14.24%13 098
PERSIMMON PLC-0.04%12 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ