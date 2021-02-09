KB Home : Forbes Names KB Home One of America's Best Employers

Homebuilder’s dedicated focus on leading employment practices earns company a place on 2021 list.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has been named to Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, the only national homebuilder to receive this distinction. This recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Forbes’ website.

“We’re honored to be named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers in recognition of our comprehensive approach to cultivating a workplace that is focused on the growth and development of our employees,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be the only national homebuilder to make this distinguished list. This distinction is testament to our supportive and inclusive culture that has been a core part of our business for over 60 years. At KB Home, we appreciate and value our employees’ dedication and passion for advancing our vision to be the most customer-obsessed homebuilder in the world.”

Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers has been published in partnership with Statista, a market research company, since 2015. The list identifies companies liked best by employees based on an anonymous survey of 50,000 Americans. Respondents are asked detailed questions about the working conditions of their company and how likely they are to recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to ten. The final list ranks a total of 1,000 companies: 500 large (over 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize (1,000 to 5,000 employees).

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006146/en/