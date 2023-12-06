Official KB HOME press release

Homebuilder’s industry-leading environmental and social practices earn company a place on Newsweek’s 2024 list.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek®’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 list, the only national builder to receive this distinction four years in a row. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

“We’re honored to once again be named by Newsweek as one of America’s most responsible companies, the only homebuilder to make this distinguished list four years in a row,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “KB Home has maintained a steady course toward greater sustainability for nearly two decades, and the work we do helps make the dream of homeownership and all its benefits an achievable goal for more Americans.”

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected from an initial pool of over 2,000 public companies and based on publicly available key performance indicators from annual reports, corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey of more than 17,000 U.S. residents. The final list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the U.S., spanning 14 industries.

