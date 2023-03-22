Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KB Home
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBH   US48666K1097

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-22 pm EDT
36.80 USD   +0.44%
06:33pKb Home : Q1 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
04:39pKB Home's Fiscal Q1 EPS, Revenue Drop; Stock Buyback Set; Outlook on Revenue Issued for Full Year
MT
04:28pKb Home : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KB Home : Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

03/22/2023 | 06:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward-Looking Statements

Items in this presentation, and statements by KB Home management in relation to this presentation or otherwise, may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current (at the time made) expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about our operations, economic and market factors, and the homebuilding industry, among other things. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. We do not have a specific policy or intent of updating or revising forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. The most important risk factors that could cause our actual performance and future events and actions to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: general economic, employment and business conditions; population growth, household formations and demographic trends; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; our ability to access external financing sources and raise capital through the issuance of common stock, debt or other securities, and/or project financing, on favorable terms; the execution of any securities repurchases pursuant to our board of directors' authorization; material and trade costs and availability, including building materials and appliances, and delays related to state and municipal construction, permitting, inspection and utility processes, which have been disrupted by key equipment shortages; consumer and producer price inflation; changes in interest rates, including those set by the Federal Reserve, which the Federal Reserve has increased sharply in the past few quarters and signaled an intention to aggressively further increase to moderate inflation, available in the capital markets or from financial institutions and other lenders, and applicable to mortgage loans; our debt level, including our ratio of debt to capital, and our ability to adjust our debt level and maturity schedule; our compliance with the terms of our revolving credit facility and our senior unsecured term loan; the ability or willingness of the applicable lenders and financial institutions, or any substitute or additional lenders and financial institutions to meet their commitments or fund borrowings, extend credit or provide payment guarantees to or for us under our revolving credit facility or unsecured letter of credit facility; volatility in the market price of our common stock; home selling prices, including our homes' selling prices increasing at a faster rate than consumer incomes; weak or declining consumer confidence, either generally or specifically with respect to purchasing homes; competition from other sellers of new and resale homes; weather events, significant natural disasters and other climate and environmental factors; any failure of lawmakers to agree on a budget or appropriation legislation to fund the federal government's operations, or raise the amount the federal government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing obligations, and financial markets' and businesses' reactions to any such failure; government actions, policies, programs and regulations directed at or affecting the housing market (including the tax benefits associated with purchasing and owning a home, and the standards, fees and size limits applicable to the purchase or insuring of mortgage loans by government-sponsored enterprises and government agencies), the homebuilding industry, or construction activities; changes in existing tax laws or enacted corporate income tax rates, including those resulting from regulatory guidance and interpretations issued with respect thereto; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products, and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; disruptions in world and regional trade flows, economic activity and supply chains due to the military conflict in Ukraine, including those stemming from wide-ranging sanctions the U.S. and other countries have imposed or may further impose on Russian business sectors, financial organizations, individuals and raw materials, the impact of which may, among other things, increase our operational costs, exacerbate building materials and appliance shortages and/or reduce our revenues and earnings; the adoption of new or amended financial accounting standards and the guidance and/or interpretations with respect thereto; the availability and cost of land in desirable areas and our ability to timely and efficiently develop acquired land parcels and open new communities; impairment, land option contract abandonment or other inventory-related charges, including any stemming from decreases in the value of our land assets; our warranty claims experience with respect to homes previously delivered and actual warranty costs incurred; costs and/or charges arising from regulatory compliance requirements or from legal, arbitral or regulatory proceedings, investigations, claims or settlements, including unfavorable outcomes in any such matters resulting in actual or potential monetary damage awards, penalties, fines or other direct or indirect payments, or injunctions, consent decrees or other voluntary or involuntary restrictions or adjustments to our business operations or practices that are beyond our current expectations and/or accruals; our ability to use/realize the net deferred tax assets we have generated; our ability to successfully implement our current and planned strategies and initiatives related to our product, geographic and market positioning, gaining share and scale in our served markets and in entering into new markets; our operational and investment concentration in markets in California; consumer interest in our new home communities and products, particularly from first-time homebuyers and higher-income consumers; our ability to generate orders and convert our backlog of orders to home deliveries and revenues, particularly in key markets in California; our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and achieve any associated financial and operational targets and objectives, including those discussed in this release or in any of our other public filings, presentations or disclosures; income tax expense volatility associated with stock-based compensation; the ability of our homebuyers to obtain residential mortgage loans and mortgage banking services; which may depend on the ability and willingness of lenders and financial institutions to offer such loans and services to our homebuyers; the performance of mortgage lenders to our homebuyers; the performance of KBHS; the ability and willingness of lenders and financial institutions to extend credit facilities to KBHS to fund its originated mortgage loans; information technology failures and data security breaches; an epidemic or pandemic (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of COVID-19), and the control response measures that international (including China), federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address it, which may (as with COVID-19) precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks, and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period; and other events outside of our control. Please see our periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business.

2

© 2022 KB Home

Built to Order Model Is a Key Differentiator

Advantages of Built to Order ("BTO")

Mitigates Risk

Aligns business to demand, as we build to our sales pace, not to a targeted delivery goal, which minimizes speculative inventory and margin variability associated with carrying a large number of finished, but unsold, homes in inventory

Operationally Efficient

Working from a large backlog of sold homes, we can manage starts to achieve even-flow production at the community level, generating efficiencies in overhead and cost to build

Higher Visibility

Even-flow production reinforces our preferred position with subcontractors and provides greater predictability on deliveries

Margin Enhancer

Opportunities for incremental revenue as well as margin enhancement through lot premiums, structural options and design studio upgrades

Drives Absorption

Selling and building the home the customer values helps drive absorption and customer satisfaction

3

Monthly Absorption Rate per Community

6.3

4.3

4.6

4.1

4.1

4.0

3.0

3.0

2019

2020

2021

2022

KBH

Peer Group Average*

* Includes DHI, LEN, MDC, MTH, NVR, PHM, TMHC, TOL, TPH. Source: Wolfe Research.

© 2022 KB Home

Built to Order Model Attracts Largest Demand Segments of Market

A Leader in the 1st Time Buyer Segment While Drawing a Mix of Buyers to Our Communities

4

Q1 2023 Buyer Profile

(Based on Homes Delivered)

16%

11%

50%

23%

1st Time

2nd Move-Up

1st Move-Up

Active Adult

BTO enhances

Position our product

value through

Invest in land

choice of lot,

to target the

square footage,

positions within

median household

floor plan and

prime growth

income in each

elevation, and then

submarkets

submarket

the ability to

personalize in our

Design Studios

While we primarily target the 1st time and affordable 1st move-up buyers, our model also appeals to 2nd move-up buyers and empty nesters who can make a different set of choices in the same community

© 2022 KB Home

5

Dedicated to Providing World Class Customer Service

  • KB Home's personalized, customer-centricBuilt-to-Order business model enables us to develop long-term relationships with our customers
  • Our community teams partner with customers through each major step of their purchase of a KB home: sale - mortgage - studio - construction - closing
    - post closing
  • Customers recognize the value of our partnership. Recent customer surveys conducted by an independent, third-party source such as TrustBuilder® has given KB Home exceptional customer satisfaction ratings.

TrustBuilder® data as of March 13, 2023.

© 2022 KB Home

Disclaimer

KB Home published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 22:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KB HOME
06:33pKb Home : Q1 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
04:39pKB Home's Fiscal Q1 EPS, Revenue Drop; Stock Buyback Set; Outlook on Revenue Issued for..
MT
04:28pKb Home : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:26pKb Home : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:20pEarnings Flash (KBH) KB HOME Reports Q1 Revenue $1.38B, vs. Street Est of $1.305B
MT
04:12pKB Home Reports 2023 First Quarter Results
BU
03/20KB Home's Fiscal First-Quarter Sales Projected to Fall as Orders Seen Slumping, Wedbush..
MT
03/20KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Popular Raleigh Area
AQ
03/17KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Popular Raleigh Area
BU
03/13KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable Willow ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KB HOME
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 270 M - -
Net income 2023 387 M - -
Net Debt 2023 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,14x
Yield 2023 1,71%
Capitalization 3 021 M 3 021 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 366
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart KB HOME
Duration : Period :
KB Home Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 36,80 $
Average target price 40,54 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Bridleman Senior Vice President-Sustainability & Technology
Robert V. McGibney Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa B. Lora Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KB HOME15.04%3 008
D.R. HORTON, INC.8.64%33 254
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.10%15 122
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.12.56%13 150
PULTEGROUP, INC.22.60%12 521
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.16.71%6 451
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer