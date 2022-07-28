Log in
    KBH   US48666K1097

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Report
07-27-2022
32.48 USD   +3.11%
08:09aKB Home Sets New Industry Record by Earning an Unprecedented 28 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards
BU
07/22KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Cypress Crossings, a New Community of Popular Ranch-Style Homes in Oakley, California
BU
07/22KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camino Verde, a New Community of Popular Single-Story Homes in Tucson, Arizona
BU
KB Home Sets New Industry Record by Earning an Unprecedented 28 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards

07/28/2022 | 08:09am EDT
EPA’s recognition further demonstrates KB Home’s leadership position as the #1 energy-efficient national homebuilder.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it has received a record 28 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Market Leader Awards in 2022, more than any other homebuilder. The recognition highlights the company’s long-standing commitment to building ENERGY STAR certified homes and further demonstrates its leadership position as the #1 energy-efficient national homebuilder.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005355/en/

KB Home sets new industry record by earning an unprecedented 28 ENERGY STAR® Market Leader Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home sets new industry record by earning an unprecedented 28 ENERGY STAR® Market Leader Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification.

The Market Leader Award recognizes participating partners in EPA’s ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction Program that have made a significant positive impact in energy-efficient construction and environmental protection. KB Home goes beyond EPA requirements by ensuring that every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet EPA’s strict certification standards.

“We are proud to once again set a new record with 28 EPA ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards, further demonstrating our leadership position as the #1 energy-efficient national homebuilder,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “In 2008, we became the first national homebuilder to build 100% ENERGY STAR certified new homes, and we have delivered over 165,000 ENERGY STAR certified new homes to date, more than any other national homebuilder. Our commitment to the ENERGY STAR program provides our homeowners with peace of mind, as our new homes are designed to reduce the total cost of homeownership with less environmental impact.”

“Our 2022 Market Leader Award winners demonstrate true leadership in bringing energy efficiency to the residential new construction marketplace,” said Jonathan Passe, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Residential Branch. “ENERGY STAR offers a proven whole-house approach that is transforming the residential market to a higher standard of construction quality while protecting the environment for all.”

KB Home’s high-performance, energy-saving homes are estimated to have cumulatively reduced utility bills for their homeowners by $856 million and CO2 emissions by 6.3 billion pounds, the equivalent of removing over 615,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

The company has distinguished itself as the only national builder to have earned awards under all of EPA’s homebuilder programs, including ENERGY STAR, which establishes energy-efficiency standards, WaterSense®, which outlines water-efficiency standards, and Indoor airPLUS, which focuses on indoor air quality. Additionally, Newsweek® recognized KB Home's sustainability leadership for the second year in a row on its prestigious 2022 America's Most Responsible Companies list.

For more information on KB Home’s sustainability initiatives and how the company is building better homes, better communities and a better future, visit kbhome.com/sustainability.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners have helped American families and businesses save 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.


© Business Wire 2022
