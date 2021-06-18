KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Indigo at Shadow Mountain, a New-Home Community in Menifee, California

Homebuilder’s latest community offers personalized, new homes in a desirable Riverside County location priced from the $530,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Indigo at Shadow Mountain, a new single-family home community in Menifee that offers a distinct collection of four single-story floor plans. Indigo at Shadow Mountain is conveniently located near the McCall Boulevard exit off Interstate 215 and just minutes away from Mt. San Jacinto Community College and the new Menifee Town Center, which features a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Future community amenities include a children’s playground, soccer field, basketball court, numerous parks, and walking, biking and hiking trails.

The homes at Indigo at Shadow Mountain showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community features one-story floor plans with up to four bedrooms and three baths and ranging in size from approximately 2,000 to 2,900 square feet. Indigo at Shadow Mountain also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Indigo at Shadow Mountain is conveniently located near Interstate 215 and will offer an abundance of community amenities, including parks and a soccer field,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “As with other KB Home communities, Indigo at Shadow Mountain provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Indigo at Shadow Mountain sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $530,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

