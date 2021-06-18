Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KB Home
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBH   US48666K1097

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Indigo at Shadow Mountain, a New-Home Community in Menifee, California

06/18/2021 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Homebuilder’s latest community offers personalized, new homes in a desirable Riverside County location priced from the $530,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Indigo at Shadow Mountain, a new single-family home community in Menifee that offers a distinct collection of four single-story floor plans. Indigo at Shadow Mountain is conveniently located near the McCall Boulevard exit off Interstate 215 and just minutes away from Mt. San Jacinto Community College and the new Menifee Town Center, which features a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Future community amenities include a children’s playground, soccer field, basketball court, numerous parks, and walking, biking and hiking trails.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210618005072/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Indigo at Shadow Mountain, a new-home community in Menifee, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Indigo at Shadow Mountain, a new-home community in Menifee, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Indigo at Shadow Mountain showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community features one-story floor plans with up to four bedrooms and three baths and ranging in size from approximately 2,000 to 2,900 square feet. Indigo at Shadow Mountain also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Indigo at Shadow Mountain is conveniently located near Interstate 215 and will offer an abundance of community amenities, including parks and a soccer field,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “As with other KB Home communities, Indigo at Shadow Mountain provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Indigo at Shadow Mountain sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $530,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KB HOME
08:02aKB HOME  : Announces the Grand Opening of Indigo at Shadow Mountain, a New-Home ..
BU
08:01aKB HOME  : Announces the Grand Opening of Prairie Village Villas, a New-Home Com..
BU
06/17KB HOME  : Announces the Grand Opening of Willow View, a New-home Community in C..
BU
06/16US Won't Clear Severe Housing Shortage for Years, Realtors Say, After Housing..
MT
06/15KB HOME  : Likely to Post Fiscal Q2 Results In Line With Consensus; Recent Share..
MT
06/11KB HOME  : Announces the Grand Opening of Stewart Crossing, Its Latest New-home ..
BU
06/09KB HOME  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09KB HOME  : to Release 2021 Second Quarter Earnings on June 23, 2021
BU
06/09KB HOME  : Announces Completion of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Notes
BU
06/09Homebuilders Face Tough H2 as Price Gains Strain Affordability Amid Risk of H..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 006 M - -
Net income 2021 559 M - -
Net Debt 2021 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,25x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 3 920 M 3 920 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 776
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart KB HOME
Duration : Period :
KB Home Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 54,50 $
Last Close Price 42,57 $
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Bridleman Senior Vice President-Sustainability & Technology
Matthew Mandino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa B. Lora Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KB HOME27.00%3 920
D.R. HORTON, INC.28.95%32 036
PULTEGROUP, INC.24.58%14 127
PERSIMMON PLC11.64%13 731
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.5.33%13 597
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC8.18%10 271