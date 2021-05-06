Homebuilder offers personalized, new ranch-style homes, priced from the $670,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sundance at Park Circle, a community of new ranch-style homes in a prime San Diego County location. Sundance is situated within one of the area’s most desirable new master-planned communities in the picturesque town of Valley Center, just a short drive to downtown San Diego, the area’s major employment centers, outdoor recreation, popular beaches, casinos and Temecula Valley Wine Country.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Sundance at Park Circle, a new-home community in a premier San Diego County master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new master-planned community will host more than 7 acres of planned parks, two dog parks, sports courts, fitness equipment, horseshoe pits, playgrounds, picnic areas, a covered barbecue and bocce ball court. Open space is also a trademark of the new community, which will feature more than 8 miles of trails that connect to Valley Center’s well-known historic Heritage Trail. The Hangout, the community’s recreation center, is among the many premium facilities at Park Circle and is scheduled to open this year, offering an outdoor meeting space for special events and club meetings as well as other amenities for the whole family, including a pool and fitness center. Homeowners will also enjoy The Lookout, a perfect place for kids, featuring a playground, sports courts, pool and spa.

KB Home will be offering a selection of attractive single-story homes at Sundance at Park Circle. These new homes showcase popular design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The homes are also situated on the largest homesites in the master plan, providing homeowners with exceptionally large backyards. The community’s new floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 2,000 to 2,600 square feet. Sundance at Park Circle will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Sundance at Park Circle’s prime location provides direct access to all of what San Diego County has to offer, including the area’s major employment centers, popular beaches and outdoor recreation,” said Steve Ruffner, President of KB Home’s Coastal division. “We believe home shoppers will find this new master plan a wonderful place to call home and invite them to explore the planned amenities and natural surroundings as well as the popular ranch-style designs we are introducing this weekend. As with other KB Home communities, Sundance at Park Circle provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, Sundance at Park Circle will be the first new-home community to feature the award-winning Square D™ Energy Center and connected Wiring Devices, which will offer enhanced control and simplified energy management as well as greater energy resiliency for new homebuyers. All new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

Sundance at Park Circle sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the $670,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

