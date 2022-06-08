Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KB Home
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBH   US48666K1097

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
32.94 USD   -1.99%
08:03aBarclays Adjusts KB Home's Price Target to $44 From $47, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
03:02aKB Home Prices $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
06/07KB Home Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Due 2030
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KB Home to Release 2022 Second Quarter Earnings on June 22, 2022

06/08/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it will release earnings for its second quarter ended May 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A live webcast of the Company’s earnings conference call will be held the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call, go to the Investor Relations section of the KB Home website at www.kbhome.com and select the Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call link in the Events and Presentations section. The webcast will be available for replay at the KB Home website for 30 days.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KB HOME
08:03aBarclays Adjusts KB Home's Price Target to $44 From $47, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
03:02aKB Home Prices $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
06/07KB Home Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Due 2030
BU
06/07KB Home Launches $350 Million Senior Note Offering
MT
06/07KB Home Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
06/06KB HOME : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Copper Ranch, a Gated Community in Highly Desira..
BU
05/31KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Gilmore Grove, Its Latest Gated Community in Nor..
BU
05/31KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Copper Ranch, A Gated Community in Highly Desira..
CI
05/24Home Builder Stocks Tumble as US New Home Sales Decline in April
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KB HOME
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 362 M - -
Net income 2022 918 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,31x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 2 979 M 2 979 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 244
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart KB HOME
Duration : Period :
KB Home Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,61 $
Average target price 48,07 $
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Bridleman Senior Vice President-Sustainability & Technology
Robert V. McGibney Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa B. Lora Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KB HOME-24.86%2 979
D.R. HORTON, INC.-30.39%26 575
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.47%15 473
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-6.66%11 685
PULTEGROUP, INC.-20.75%10 764
PERSIMMON PLC-21.92%8 952