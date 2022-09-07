Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KB Home
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBH   US48666K1097

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
28.46 USD   +2.60%
04:11pKB Home to Release 2022 Third Quarter Earnings on September 21, 2022
BU
08/31KB HOME : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31Kb Home Enters into Senior Unsecured Term Loan to Lend the Company Up to $310,000,000
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KB Home to Release 2022 Third Quarter Earnings on September 21, 2022

09/07/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it will release earnings for its third quarter ended August 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A live webcast of the Company’s earnings conference call will be held the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call, go to the Investor Relations section of the KB Home website at www.kbhome.com and select the Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call link in the Events and Presentations section. The webcast will be available for replay at the KB Home website for 30 days.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KB HOME
04:11pKB Home to Release 2022 Third Quarter Earnings on September 21, 2022
BU
08/31KB HOME : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Oblig..
AQ
08/31Kb Home Enters into Senior Unsecured Term Loan to Lend the Company Up to $310,000,000
CI
08/26Toll Brothers, KB Home, Lennar Shares Fall Back After Thursday's Gains
MT
08/26KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly D..
BU
08/26KB Home Announces the Opening of Glenwood, A Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirab..
CI
08/26NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Cautious Open -2-
DJ
08/25US Homebuilding Stocks Rise Thursday Amid BofA Securities Downgrade
MT
08/25BofA Securities Downgrades KB Home to Neutral From Buy; Price Target is $34
MT
08/22KB Home Opens Residential Community in California
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KB HOME
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 343 M - -
Net income 2022 923 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,71x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 2 418 M 2 418 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 244
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart KB HOME
Duration : Period :
KB Home Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 27,74 $
Average target price 39,13 $
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Bridleman Senior Vice President-Sustainability & Technology
Robert V. McGibney Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa B. Lora Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KB HOME-37.98%2 418
D.R. HORTON, INC.-35.46%24 320
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.41%14 056
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.06%11 477
PULTEGROUP, INC.-30.35%9 216
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.39%5 726