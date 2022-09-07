KB Home to Release 2022 Third Quarter Earnings on September 21, 2022

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it will release earnings for its third quarter ended August 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A live webcast of the Company’s earnings conference call will be held the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call, go to the Investor Relations section of the KB Home website at www.kbhome.com and select the Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call link in the Events and Presentations section. The webcast will be available for replay at the KB Home website for 30 days.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

