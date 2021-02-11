Log in
KB HOME

(KBH)
KB Home : to Webcast Its Fireside Chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 17, 2021

02/11/2021 | 04:11pm EST
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The meeting will be webcast live at 7:50 a.m. Pacific Time, 10:50 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, select the "Events and Presentations" link on the Investor Relations section of the KB Home website at www.kbhome.com. An archive of the presentation will be available for replay on the KB Home website within 24 hours of the live event and will remain accessible for 30 days.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 883 M - -
Net income 2021 507 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 010 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,12x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 3 998 M 3 998 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 776
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart KB HOME
Duration : Period :
KB Home Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,91 $
Last Close Price 43,63 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Bridleman Senior Vice President-Sustainability & Technology
Matthew Mandino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa B. Lora Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KB HOME30.16%3 998
D.R. HORTON, INC.18.69%30 027
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.7.80%20 643
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-0.83%13 549
PULTEGROUP, INC.14.47%13 125
PERSIMMON PLC-2.28%11 936
