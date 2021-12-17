KBC Ancora : Prof. Dr. Marc De Ceuster becomes new chairman of KBC Ancora

17 December 2021

Leuven, 17 December 2021 (17.40 hrs CET)

On 26 November, Herman Vandaele stepped down as independent director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Almancora Beheersmaatschappij NV - statutory director of KBC Ancora. The Board of Directors elected Fintrac BV, represented by Prof. Dr. Marc De Ceuster, as the new chairman. To replace Herman Vandaele as director, Philippe Vanclooster was appointed by the General Meeting.

