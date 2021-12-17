Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  KBC Ancora SA
  News
  7. Summary
    KBCA   BE0003867844

KBC ANCORA SA

(KBCA)
KBC Ancora : Prof. Dr. Marc De Ceuster becomes new chairman of KBC Ancora

12/17/2021 | 11:59am EST
17 December 2021

Leuven, 17 December 2021 (17.40 hrs CET)

Philippe Vanclooster appointed as independent director

On 26 November, Herman Vandaele stepped down as independent director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Almancora Beheersmaatschappij NV - statutory director of KBC Ancora. The Board of Directors elected Fintrac BV, represented by Prof. Dr. Marc De Ceuster, as the new chairman. To replace Herman Vandaele as director, Philippe Vanclooster was appointed by the General Meeting.

Read the full version of the press release.

Disclaimer

KBC Ancora Comm.VA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 16:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 530 M 598 M 598 M
Net Debt 2021 279 M 314 M 314 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,32x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 3 246 M 3 670 M 3 663 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,3%
