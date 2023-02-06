Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  KBC Ancora SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBCA   BE0003867844

KBC ANCORA SA

(KBCA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:08 2023-02-06 am EST
44.84 EUR   +0.13%
11:40aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 03 February 2023
AQ
01/30Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 27 January 2023
GL
01/30Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 27 January 2023
AQ
Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 03 February 2023

02/06/2023 | 11:41am EST
Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 06 February 2023 (17:40 CET)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 03 February 2023

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 31,460 shares in the period from 30 January 2023 to 03 February 2023.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction dateNumber of sharesAverage price (EUR)Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Total amount (EUR)
Mon 30 January 20237,00044.2643.8044.56309,846.60
Tue 31 January 20236,00044.8544.3645.10269,124.60
Wed 1 February 20236,00044.9644.7245.18269,757.00
Thu 2 February 20236,00044.8944.4645.08269,353.80
Fri 3 February 20236,46044.7244.3044.98288,917.69
TOTAL
(period concerned)		31,46044.7243.8045.181,406,999.69
TOTAL (overall repurchase program)1,092,51537.0931.6846.3640,517,211.43

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 1,092,515 of its own shares, or 1.40% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 37.09 euros per share and for a total amount of 40,517,211 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 81.03% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

        ---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
01 September 2023         Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023
26 September 2023        Annual Report for the financial year 2022/2023 available
27 October 2023         General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 805 M 873 M 873 M
Net Debt 2022 163 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,41x
Yield 2022 25,1%
Capitalization 3 459 M 3 753 M 3 753 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,3%
Managers and Directors
Franky C. Depickere Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Katelijn Callewaert Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Marc de Ceuster Chairman
Christiane Steegmans Independent Director
Philippe Vanclooster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC ANCORA SA6.32%3 753
BLACKROCK, INC.6.85%113 390
UBS GROUP AG17.06%67 761
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)10.35%40 608
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.13.72%37 287
STATE STREET CORPORATION17.42%31 789