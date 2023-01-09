Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. KBC Ancora SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBCA   BE0003867844

KBC ANCORA SA

(KBCA)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:12 2023-01-09 am EST
44.72 EUR   -0.45%
11:41aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 06 January 2023
GL
11:40aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 06 January 2023
AQ
01/02Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 30 December 2022
GL
Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 06 January 2023

01/09/2023 | 11:41am EST
Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 09 January 2023 (17:40 CET)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 06 January 2023

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 27,800 shares in the period from 02 January 2023 to 06 January 2023.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction dateNumber of sharesAverage price (EUR)Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Total amount (EUR)
Mon 2 January 20235,50042.7742.4042.90235,238.85
Tue 3 January 20236,00043.3343.0243.54260,008.80
Wed 4 January 20235,30043.8543.4644.12232,417.72
Thu 5 January 20235,50044.2443.6244.52243,292.50
Fri 6 January 20235,50044.7344.2644.96246,021.60
TOTAL
(period concerned)		27,80043.7842.4044.961,216,979.47
TOTAL (overall repurchase program)978,35536.1631.6844.9635,374,170.69

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 978,355 of its own shares, or 1.25% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 36.16 euros per share and for a total amount of 35,374,171 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 70.75% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

        ---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
27 January 2023         Interim financial report (1H)
1 September 2023         Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023
27 October 2023         Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 805 M 854 M 854 M
Net Debt 2022 163 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,41x
Yield 2022 25,1%
Capitalization 3 475 M 3 688 M 3 688 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,3%
Managers and Directors
Franky C. Depickere Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Katelijn Callewaert Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Marc de Ceuster Chairman
Christiane Steegmans Independent Director
Philippe Vanclooster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC ANCORA SA6.65%3 688
BLACKROCK, INC.4.14%110 844
UBS GROUP AG6.34%62 550
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.5.07%52 286
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)5.34%38 757
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.3.18%34 190