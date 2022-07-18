Log in
11:41aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 15 July 2022
GL
11:40aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 15 July 2022
AQ
07/12Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 8 July 2022
GL
Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 15 July 2022

07/18/2022 | 11:41am EDT
Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 18 July 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 15 July 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 37,250 shares in the period from 11 July 2022 to 15 July 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction dateNumber of sharesAverage price (EUR)Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Total amount (EUR)
Mon 11 July 20226,50034.8534.4435.10226,534.10
Tue 12 July 20226,50034.2133.7634.68222,380.60
Wed 13 July 202210,25033.3032.9634.36341,284.00
Thu 14 July 20228,00032.6932.4633.18261,500.80
Fri 15 July 20226,00032.8032.3633.10196,776.00
TOTAL
(period concerned)		37,25033.5232.3635.101,248,475.50
TOTAL (overall repurchase program)207,78635.6732.3638.627,411,105.31

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 207,786 of its own shares, or 0.27% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78 301 314), for an average price of 35.67 euros per share and for a total amount of 7,411,105 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 14.82% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

        ---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
26 August 2022        Annual statement for the 2021/2022 financial year
27 September 2022        Annual Report for the financial year 2021/2022 available
28 October 2022        General Meeting

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


