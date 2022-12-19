Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. KBC Ancora SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBCA   BE0003867844

KBC ANCORA SA

(KBCA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-12-19 am EST
41.52 EUR   +1.47%
11:41aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 16 December 2022
GL
11:40aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 16 December 2022
AQ
12/12Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 09 December 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 16 December 2022

12/19/2022 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 19 December 2022 (17:40 CET)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 16 December 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 34,562 shares in the period from 12 December 2022 to 16 December 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction dateNumber of sharesAverage price (EUR)Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Total amount (EUR)
Mon 12 December 20227,86240.2739.9840.68316,582.30
Tue 13 December 20225,00041.2540.2441.56206,271.00
Wed 14 December 20224,50041.5341.3041.72186,874.20
Thu 15 December 20228,00041.0940.9041.50328,733.60
Fri 16 December 20229,20040.7940.3641.40375,293.76
TOTAL
(period concerned)		34,56240.9039.9841.721,413,754.86
TOTAL (overall repurchase program)908,05535.6331.6841.7632,356,170.72

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 908,055 of its own shares, or 1.16% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 35.63 euros per share and for a total amount of 32,356,171 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 64.71% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

        ---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
27 January 2023         Interim financial report (1H)
1 September 2023         Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023
27 October 2023         Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


All news about KBC ANCORA SA
11:41aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 16 December 2022
GL
11:40aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 16 December 2022
AQ
12/12Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 09 December 2022
GL
12/12Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 09 December 2022
AQ
12/05Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 02 December 2022
GL
12/05Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 02 December 2022
AQ
11/28Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 25 November 2022
GL
11/28Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 25 November 2022
AQ
11/21Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 18 November 2022
GL
11/21Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 18 November 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 805 M 853 M 853 M
Net Debt 2022 163 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,41x
Yield 2022 25,1%
Capitalization 3 173 M 3 365 M 3 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart KBC ANCORA SA
Duration : Period :
KBC Ancora SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC ANCORA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Franky C. Depickere Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Katelijn Callewaert Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Marc de Ceuster Chairman
Christiane Steegmans Independent Director
Philippe Vanclooster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC ANCORA SA-2.66%3 365
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.52%105 170
UBS GROUP AG0.58%56 308
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-27.70%51 039
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.09%35 637
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.3.49%33 221