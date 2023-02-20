Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. KBC Ancora SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBCA   BE0003867844

KBC ANCORA SA

(KBCA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:18 2023-02-20 am EST
48.40 EUR   -1.35%
11:41aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 17 February 2023
GL
11:40aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 17 February 2023
AQ
02/13Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 10 February 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 17 February 2023

02/20/2023 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 20 February 2023 (17:40 CET)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 17 February 2023

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 34,500 shares in the period from 13 February 2023 to 17 February 2023.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction dateNumber of sharesAverage price (EUR)Lowest price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Total amount (EUR)
Mon 13 February 20237,00049.1348.7049.86343,892.50
Tue 14 February 20237,00049.0648.9449.42343,454.30
Wed 15 February 20237,50048.5848.0848.80364,364.25
Thu 16 February 20236,00049.4548.9249.54296,692.20
Fri 17 February 20237,00049.0548.7849.26343,382.20
TOTAL (period concerned)34,50049.0448.0849.861,691,785.45
TOTAL (overall repurchase program)1,164,21537.7531.6849.8643,954,774.82

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 1,164,215 of its own shares, or 1.49% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 37.75 euros per share and for a total amount of 43,954,775 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 87.91% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
01 September 2023         Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023
26 September 2023        Annual Report for the financial year 2022/2023 available
27 October 2023         General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


All news about KBC ANCORA SA
11:41aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 17 February 2023
GL
11:40aUpdate on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 17 February 2023
AQ
02/13Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 10 February 2023
GL
02/13Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 10 February 2023
AQ
02/08Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, challenges investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
RE
02/06Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 03 February 2023
GL
02/06Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 03 February 2023
AQ
01/30Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 27 January 2023
GL
01/30Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 27 January 2023
AQ
01/27Tranche Update on KBC Ancora SCA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 20, 2022.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 399 M 426 M 426 M
Net income 2023 387 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,93x
Yield 2023 8,62%
Capitalization 3 786 M 4 037 M 4 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart KBC ANCORA SA
Duration : Period :
KBC Ancora SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC ANCORA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 49,06 €
Average target price 60,00 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franky C. Depickere Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Katelijn Callewaert Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Marc de Ceuster Chairman
Christiane Steegmans Independent Director
Philippe Vanclooster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC ANCORA SA16.48%4 037
BLACKROCK, INC.1.06%107 250
UBS GROUP AG17.93%67 966
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)13.14%41 635
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.12.88%37 011
STATE STREET CORPORATION18.60%31 692