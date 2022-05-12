Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. KBC Groupe NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/12 03:12:07 am EDT
52.50 EUR   -4.75%
02:47aKBC 1Q Net Profit Fell; Sets Aside Cash for Risks From Ukraine War
DJ
01:51aKBC's Q1 Attributable Profit Declines On Higher Expenses, Bank Taxes
MT
01:02aKBC GROUP : First-quarter result of 458 million euros
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KBC 1Q Net Profit Fell; Sets Aside Cash for Risks From Ukraine War

05/12/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cristina Roca


KBC Group NV said Thursday that net profit for the first quarter fell despite top-line growth, and that it is bracing for an indirect hit from the war in Ukraine.

The Belgian lender and insurer posted a quarterly net profit of 458 million euros ($481.6 million), down from EUR557 million a year earlier. This was due to higher costs, reflecting the bulk of bank taxes for the year and a staff bonus.

The bank's total income, its top-line figure, totaled EUR2.12 billion up from EUR1.93 billion a year prior.

Net interest income--the difference between what banks earn from loans and pay for deposits--was EUR1.2 billion, up 12% on year. Loan growth and interest-rate hikes in the Czech Republic, an important market for KBC, drove the increase.

Net fee and commission income rose 9% to EUR482 million.

KBC said its direct exposure to Ukraine, Belarus and Russia is mainly commercial and amounts to roughly EUR55 million, making it quite limited.

However, the bank is cautious on the potential fallout caused by the war. "We are keeping a very close eye on the indirect macroeconomic impact, such as the effect of high gas and oil prices on inflation and economic growth, and on spillover effects for us, our counterparties and our customers, both financially and operationally, including a heightened focus on information security threats," Chief Executive Johan Thijs said.

KBC booked provisions of EUR223 million to cover risks emerging from the war. "[The war] is clearly going to have an impact on our financial performance," it said, noting that its 2022 guidance was issued before the invasion of Ukraine.

The bank will provide a detailed outlook for the year, as well as 2024 guidance, during second-quarter reporting, it said.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 0246ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KBC CORPORATION, LTD. 2.50% 234.53 End-of-day quote.-33.94%
KBC GROUPE NV -4.86% 52.5 Real-time Quote.-26.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.03% 105.545 Delayed Quote.29.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 65.8745 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
WTI -1.61% 104.148 Delayed Quote.35.06%
All news about KBC GROUPE NV
02:47aKBC 1Q Net Profit Fell; Sets Aside Cash for Risks From Ukraine War
DJ
01:51aKBC's Q1 Attributable Profit Declines On Higher Expenses, Bank Taxes
MT
01:02aKBC GROUP : First-quarter result of 458 million euros
GL
01:01aKBC GROUP : First-quarter result of 458 million euros
AQ
05/10KBC GROUPE NV : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/10KBC GROUPE NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06KBC Group NV Announces Appointment of Frank Jansen as Chief Executive
CI
05/05KBC GROUP : Dividend announcement
GL
05/05KBC GROUP : Dividend announcement
AQ
05/05KBC Group Decides to Pay Gross Dividend for the Financial Year Ended on December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KBC GROUPE NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 032 M 8 468 M 8 468 M
Net income 2022 2 429 M 2 561 M 2 561 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 6,95%
Capitalization 22 977 M 24 225 M 24 225 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KBC GROUPE NV
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 55,12 €
Average target price 74,35 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luc Popelier Chief Financial Officer & Director
Koenraad Debackere Chairman
Vladimira Papirnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Alicia Reyes Revuelta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC GROUPE NV-26.95%24 225
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.92%349 186
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.05%288 114
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.18%239 555
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 994
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.28%163 288