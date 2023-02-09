KBC 4Q Profit Rose Despite Impairment Charge

Advanced search
By Christian Moess Laursen


KBC Group NV said Thursday that net profit rose in the fourth quarter of 2022 on top-line growth, despite booking a net impairment charge on loan books and raising its reserve for geopolitical risks.

The Belgian lender said its quarterly net profit rose to 818 million euros ($876.3 million) from EUR663 million in the prior-year quarter.

The bank's total income, its top-line figure, came in at EUR2.26 billion, up from EUR1.89 billion a year prior, it said.

Net interest income--the difference between what banks earn from loans and pay for deposits--rose to EUR1.42 billion compared with EUR1.18 billion in fourth quarter of 2021, the bank said.

The bank said it recorded a net loan-loss impairment charge of EUR82 million compared with a net release of EUR62 million a year prior. The impairment charge included a charge of EUR42 million for geopolitical and emerging risks, as the bank increased its provisions to cover risk emerging from the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical uncertainties to EUR429 million from EUR387 million in the third quarter, it said.

Looking ahead, KBC is targeting total income of around EUR9.4 billion for 2023, of which around EUR5.7 billion would be net interest income, and operating expenses of around EUR4.4 billion, it said.

KBC said its board of directors plans to propose a dividend of EUR4.0 a share for 2022, including an interim payout of EUR1 a share already paid in November.


Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 0354ET

