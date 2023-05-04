KBC Group: Dividend Announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)

www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 4 May 2023 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 4 May 20232 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 4 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2022. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 16 November 2022, the gross final dividend will be 3 euros per share (2,10 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).



Relevant dates are:

ex-coupon date: 9 May 2023

record date: 10 May 2023

payment date: 11 May 2023





Attachment