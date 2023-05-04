Advanced search
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
2023-05-04
61.36 EUR   -3.58%
12:01pKbc Group : Dividend Announcement
GL
02:03aKbc Groupe : clarifies tax rulings
PU
05/03Bank of Ireland backs outlook as performs in line with expectations
AN
KBC Group: Dividend Announcement

05/04/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 4 May 2023 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 4 May 20232 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 4 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2022. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 16 November 2022, the gross final dividend will be 3 euros per share (2,10 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).

Relevant dates are:

  • ex-coupon date: 9 May 2023
  • record date: 10 May 2023
  • payment date: 11 May 2023
     
     

All news about KBC GROUPE NV
04/26Kbc Groupe : Redemption notice to the holders of the notes - BE0002805860 KBC GROUP NV 230..
PU
04/26Kbc Group : Notification for bondholders of KBC IFIMA
GL
04/25Kbc Groupe : welcomes EPI's announcement on acquisitions, additional shareholders and the ..
PU
04/25Cancom to Acquire KBC Beteiligungs in EUR165 Million Deal
MT
04/24Cancom wants to take over Austrian KBC
DP
04/21KBC Plans to Add 13 Million Yuan Into Lithium Battery Factory Construction
MT
Analyst Recommendations on KBC GROUPE NV
Financials
Sales 2023 10 237 M 11 318 M 11 318 M
Net income 2023 3 045 M 3 367 M 3 367 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,67x
Yield 2023 8,28%
Capitalization 26 549 M 29 352 M 29 352 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 63,64 €
Average target price 75,69 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luc Popelier Chief Financial Officer & Director
Koenraad Debackere Chairman
Vladimira Papirnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Alicia Reyes Revuelta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC GROUPE NV5.93%29 352
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC15.03%146 985
