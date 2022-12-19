Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  KBC Groupe NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
56.80 EUR   +0.28%
KBC Group: Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations

12/19/2022 | 02:01am EST
Press release

Outside trading hours – Regulated information*

Brussels, 19 December 2022, 8h

Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations

The traditional annual capital increase reserved for the employees of KBC Group NV and some of its Belgian subsidiaries had, dd. 16 December 2022, the following effects on the share capital and the amount of shares/voting rights of KBC Group NV.

- The share capital increased by 1 003 235.22 EUR to 1 460 538 768.64 EUR.

- The total number of shares increased by 285 822 to 417 169 414 shares. The total number of
voting rights also increased by 285 822 to 417 169 414.

The most recent information on the capital and the number of shares of KBC Group NV can be consulted on www.kbc.com.

 

Transparency legislation aims to create transparency in the shareholder structure of listed companies. To achieve this, investors in such companies are required – when certain thresholds are crossed – to inform the company concerned of their participation by means of notifications. For KBC Group NV, the statutory threshold for notifications is 3% of the total number of voting rights. Statutory thresholds of 5% and multiples thereof apply above this level. These notifications should be sent to our e-mail address: notifications@kbc.com

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

E-mail: IR4U@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.

 

KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 – 1080 Brussels

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager, Corporate

Communication/

Spokesperson

Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45

 

 

 

Press Office

Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01

Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15

Fax + 32 2 429 81 60

E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be

 

 

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

 

 

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 8 366 M 8 871 M 8 871 M
Net income 2022 2 609 M 2 766 M 2 766 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,04x
Yield 2022 7,14%
Capitalization 23 686 M 25 115 M 25 115 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 56,80 €
Average target price 66,79 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
