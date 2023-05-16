Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. KBC Groupe NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:20:27 2023-05-16 am EDT
57.82 EUR   -6.17%
04:07aKBC Group Shares Slump After Net Interest Income Disappoints
DJ
02:00aKbc Groupe : General Investor Presentation 1Q2023
PU
01:18aBelgium's KBC Group Posts Higher Q1 Profit, Total Income
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

KBC Group Shares Slump After Net Interest Income Disappoints

05/16/2023 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru

Shares of KBC Group plunged in Tuesday morning trading after the Belgian financial-services company posted net interest income below analysts' forecasts for the first quarter.

At 0745 GMT, KBC Group shares traded 5.8% lower at EUR58.02.

Net interest income--the difference between what lenders earn from loans and pay for deposits, and a key profit driver for retail banks--climbed to 1.32 billion euros ($1.44 billion) in the three months to the end of March from EUR1.20 billion in last year's first quarter, thanks to better reinvestment yields in core countries and organic growth of loan and deposit volumes.

However, the result is below analysts' EUR1.37 billion estimate, according to a company-compiled consensus.

"The net interest income miss catches the eye," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Pressure on lending margins in core countries, higher funding cost of participations and the sale of the remaining Irish portfolio in February weighed on net interest income, KBC Group said.

"The challenging environment is not distracting us from taking important steps towards achieving our strategic goals," said Chief Executive Johan Thijs. "In the quarter under review we finalized the sale of substantially all of the remaining assets and liabilities of KBC Bank Ireland."

Net profit surged to EUR882 million from EUR452 million, above consensus of EUR743 million.

For the year, the group continues to target total income of roughly EUR11.15 billion, with about EUR5.7 billion in net interest income.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-23 0406ET

All news about KBC GROUPE NV
04:07aKBC Group Shares Slump After Net Interest Income Disappoints
DJ
02:00aKbc Groupe : General Investor Presentation 1Q2023
PU
01:18aBelgium's KBC Group Posts Higher Q1 Profit, Total Income
MT
01:01aKbc Group : First-quarter result of 882 million euros
GL
12:05aWEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/11Euronav beats Q1 profit estimates, proposes higher dividend
RE
05/10Belgium's Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Completes EUR500 Million Bond Issue
MT
05/09KBC GROUPE NV : Final dividend
FA
05/08PostNL shares soar as Q1 volumes and profit fall less than forecast
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KBC GROUPE NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 237 M 11 129 M 11 129 M
Net income 2023 3 047 M 3 313 M 3 313 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,39x
Yield 2023 8,55%
Capitalization 25 706 M 27 947 M 27 947 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KBC GROUPE NV
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 61,62 €
Average target price 75,69 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luc Popelier Chief Financial Officer & Director
Koenraad Debackere Chairman
Vladimira Papirnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Alicia Reyes Revuelta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC GROUPE NV2.56%27 947
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.52%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer