Official KBC GROUPE NV press release

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 18 December 2023 and 22 December 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 18-12-2023 91 000 € 5 259 336 € 57.79 € 57.52 € 58.56 19-12-2023 92 000 € 5 268 205 € 57.26 € 56.98 € 57.98 20-12-2023 91 000 € 5 259 290 € 57.79 € 57.16 € 58.06 21-12-2023 91 000 € 5 252 970 € 57.72 € 57.22 € 57.86 22-12-2023 91 000 € 5 274 333 € 57.96 € 57.68 € 58.26

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 8 527 069 on 22 December 2023.

