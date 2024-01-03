Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 27 December 2023 and 29 December 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
27-12-202390 000€ 5 269 437€ 58.55€ 57.86€ 58.66
28-12-202390 000€ 5 274 090€ 58.60€ 58.50€ 58.84
29-12-202390 000€ 5 283 036€ 58.70€ 58.22€ 58.96

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 8 797 069 on 29 December 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20240103-pb-buyback-en