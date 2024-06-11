Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 3 June 2024 and 7 June 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 03-06-2024 90 000 € 6 110 199 € 67.89 € 67.40 € 68.40 04-06-2024 91 000 € 6 084 306 € 66.86 € 66.30 € 67.66 05-06-2024 93 000 € 6 152 648 € 66.16 € 65.74 € 67.08 06-06-2024 93 000 € 6 142 520 € 66.05 € 65.50 € 66.44 07-06-2024 92 000 € 6 106 684 € 66.38 € 66.00 € 66.80

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 17 517 766 on 7 June 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 066 479 400.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment