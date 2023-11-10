KBC GROUP – 10 November 2023 – information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on https://www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/leadership/board-of-directors--information.html, in the table ‘Special reports of the Board’ (only in Dutch):



- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors’ report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right